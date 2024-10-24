Lil Uzi Vert shares cover art, video trailer to 'Eternal Atake 2'

Lil Uzi Vert's sequel to Eternal Atake appears to be on the horizon. Taking to Instagram Wednesday, the rapper shared the cover art, featuring a group of purple women with glowing eyes, alongside an accompanying video trailer.

In the clip, it's reported that Lil Uzi mysteriously vanished on March 6, 2020, with the cause believed to be "the fulfillment of a long awaited prophecy." We then see a UFO make its way to a space station, where the purple women use technology to clear Uzi's memory. Following the procedure, Uzi's eyes pop open as they suddenly awake from a nap. The words "Eternal Atake 2 coming soon" then appear on the screen, bringing the clip to an end.

Lil Uzi's cover art reveal comes hours after the release of what appears to be EA2's lead single, "Uzi the Earthling! (TV Show Theme)." The 30-second video, as its name implies, seems to take inspiration from throwback TV theme songs, with a woman joining the rapper on the song.

“Here’s the story of a guy named Uzi/ Who’s known for his diamonds and his style/ From the streets to the stage, boy is busy," she sings. "Making music that’ll make you smile/ Little Uzi Vert, he’s the one to see/ Bringing joy to you and me/ Little Uzi Vert, he’s the one to see.”

The original Eternal Atake came out March 6, 2020, the date Lil Uzi apparently went missing. Apple Music has the EA2 release date set for Nov. 1.

