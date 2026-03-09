Lil Poppa laid to rest

A funeral service for Lil Poppa was held Saturday at Shiloh Metropolitan Baptist Church in Jacksonville, Florida, where he was laid to rest in a gold casket, according to XXL. During the service, his manager addressed fans' social media comments and theories, and emphasized that the rapper was loved, cared for and often given words of encouragement throughout his journey.

"I said, 'Don't ever stop praying.' I said, 'You have a son to live for,'" she said, in part. "I said, 'You have a family of people that need you and depend on you.'"

"Everybody has to deal with they own things on they own time," she added. "And, if you really knew Poppa, you knew this is what Poppa wanted. Poppa was never happy with life. It had nothing to do with anybody. He just feel like he wasn't making nobody happy. And that wasn't the way it was supposed to be. Because, in truth, he made all of us happy."

Poppa, born Janarious Wheeler, died by suicide on Feb. 18. He was 25 years old.

Yo Gotti, to whom Lil Poppa was signed, was in attendance. His CMG label paid tribute to the star upon news of his passing. "Thank you for sharing your gift with the world," the caption read.

If you are in crisis or know someone in crisis, contact the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988, by calling 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or by visiting 988lifeline.org. You can also contact the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741.

