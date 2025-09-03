Lil Jon takes home third place in his first fitness competition

Lil Jon once asked in a song, "Turn Down For What?" Now it appears the answer is a fitness competition.

Jon made his debut Monday at a fitness competition for amateurs in LA, where he participated in the Muscle Beach championship at Venice Beach. According to a post from his personal trainer, Jay Galvin, he came in third place in the category of Men's Physique Master's Over 45.

“My bro @liljon came straight off a plane to his first show ever @musclebeachvenice and took 3rd place!!!!” Galvin announced on his Instagram Story, alongside a picture of Jon and his medal.

Jon had been bringing fans along with him on social media as he prepared for the competition, but clarified how he was able to achieve results while speaking to ABC7.

“It’s been a lot physically, just in the gym, dedication, eating, focus. I’m winning just by being here and changing my lifestyle, mentally and physically,” he said. “One of the things I hope is that I can be an inspiration to so many people who say, ‘Oh, I don’t have time. I can’t do it.’ If I can do it, then you can do it too.”

Jon also took the stage and performed at the event.

