Lil Jon says he discusses son's death in upcoming memoir ''cause I'm not alone'

Lil Jon will release his memoir, I Only Shout So You Can Hear Me, on Oct. 20. The book includes "just everything about my life, how I got my start, all the ups and downs of the music industry," he says in an interview with TMZ.

It also includes his reflections on losing his son Nathan "DJ Slade" Smith, which he added following his son's death in February.

"My son's passing happened when we were done, so we went back in and included me talking about my experiences with that and how I was processing and dealing with all of that," he says.

Jon tells TMZ of including his son's death in his book, “I look at it like me telling my story and what I’m going through could help someone else to get through it. ‘Cause I’m not alone.”

"One thing that...helped me to get through it too is so many people reaching out and sending me prayers and love," he says, giving credit to people who "experienced ... a similar loss, giving me the opportunity to speak with them if I needed to."

He adds, "I just felt like I needed to be able to express everything that I was going through so somebody else that's out there that's going through it can see that they can get through it as well."

Smith died in February from accidental drowning. He was 27 years old.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.