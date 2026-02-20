Lil Jon pays tribute to late son: 'Life will never be the same without you'

Lil Jon is paying tribute to his late son, Nathan "DJ Spade" Smith. He posted a video montage to his Instagram featuring photos of his son, who he laid to rest Wednesday, as well some of their memories over the years.

"On the first day of Ramadan yesterday, We laid my only son to rest. In this holy month, I'm asking for extra du'a for him and for our family," Lil Jon captioned the post, asking Allah to provide the family with mercy and strength.



"I love you, son. Life will never be the same without you," he wrote. "Allah, give me strength."

Jon then thanked those who "reached out with condolences, love, and prayers." He concluded, "I will make sure the world knows your talent and never forgets your name."

Authorities said Smith was last seen on Feb. 3 around 6 a.m. ET after leaving his house in Georgia on foot without a phone. Days later, the Milton Police Department said in a statement that divers with the Cherokee County Fire Department found a body believed to be Smith's near his home. The cause and manner of death are pending investigation.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.