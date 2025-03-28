Lil Durk's new album consists of some 'Deep Thoughts'

Alamo Records, LLC/Sony Music Entertainment
By Sweenie Saint-Vil

Lil Durk is sharing some Deep Thoughts on his new album, released while he's behind bars.

The project was pieced together with help from his management team. It boast 20 tracks and features Future, Lil Baby, Hunxho and Jhené Aiko. All the collaborations were completed before Durk was arrested on federal murder-for-hire charges in connection to a shooting that allegedly targeted Quando Rondo but killed another person.

"I WASN'T GON PUT THIS OUT BUT THEN I REMEMBERED THE STREETS NEED THIS. NOT BEING OUTSIDE WITH Y'ALL WHEN I DROP IS HARD, BUT I KNOW I WILL FEEL Y'ALL LOVE AND ENERGY THROUGH THESE WALLS," Durk wrote in a post on social platform X. "THANK Y'ALL FOR ROCKING WITH ME THROUGH EVERYTHING. I TELL THESE STORIES SO OUR VOICE IS NEVER LOST. I'M COMING HOME SOON STRONGER THAN EVER. INSHALLAH, THE VOICE LOVE, DURK."

He's released a mini-doc to accompany Deep Thoughts, giving fans a glimpse of what it was like putting the album together.

"It's gonna be more than just is a song good or great? You gotta be like, 'Boy, the album is nominated for a Grammy.' We gotta start thinking in that box and get out the little box of thinking," Durk shared from his studio. "This s*** deeper than that. This s*** really Deep Thoughts."

The album arrives after Durk received 53 new RIAA certifications, earning the most hip-hop certifications so far in 2025. Those certifications were for the double Platinum albums 7220 and Just Cause Ya'll Waited 2; the five-times Platinum single "Broadway Girls" with Morgan Wallen; and "All My Life" featuring J. Cole, which was certified four-times Platinum alongside "3 Headed Goat" with Lil Baby and Polo G.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99JAMZ - Miami's #1 For Hip Hop and R&B Logo
    View All
    1-866-991-5269

    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wedr.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!