Lil Durk says he never listened to latest album, 'Deep Thoughts'

It's been a month since Lil Durk released his album Deep Thoughts, but he's yet to hear it.

Though he was involved in the process, he shared in a recent phone call with DJ Akademiks from prison, "They was keeping me updated but I ain't heard nothing. This is like a box in here. We don't get no news."

Durk has been behind bars on murder-for-hire, conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire and other charges connected to the 2022 attempted murder of Quando Rondo, during which his cousin, Saviay'a Robinson, was actually killed.

ABC7 reported he's trying to get the murder-for-hire case dropped, with lawyers saying prosecutors were wrong when they alleged he discussed the fatal shooting in a song. Durk's team claimed he wrote the song seven months before the incident. They also said he had no affiliation with a later version posted to YouTube.

Durk is also being charged for being the leader of the Only the Family rap collective, which allegedly instructs individuals to engage in violence. According to a complaint, he is accused of putting a "monetary bounty out for an individual" he was feuding with.

