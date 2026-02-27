Leon Thomas talks original plans for 'Mutt,' says he's excited to build new fan base on tour

Leon Thomas recently earned his first Grammy for Mutt, but he nearly delivered an entirely different album. He revealed in recent Q&A on Threads that he scratched the original project to write something that was more in alignment with who he is.

"The Mutt album was originally called the 'Inventor' and was a completely different set of 15 songs, I decided it didn’t feel like me and rewrote everything centered around the song 'How Fast,'" he wrote.

Leon will soon be returning to the road in support of the album; his Mutts Don't Heel tour kicks off its European leg on Thursday. Asked what he's most excited about for the trek, he wrote, "I feel blessed and highly favored and traveling because of music it’s always been a dream of mine. I’m excited about building a new fan base it’s almost like starting over!"

He says the same thing will happen when he hits the road with Bruno Mars for The Romantic Tour.

"Prepping for a Bruno Mars stadium tour is both a blessing and a curse. I’m going to be performing for a wider audience which means I may have to start with a cover song and the rest would be introducing them to my music after," Leon said.

Elsewhere in the Q&A, he said that "the next album is still [being] created" and explained that if he ever made a return to acting, he'd "want to be in a better position to evoke emotion, get into more character building, and to try some new dialects."

Asked what he would be doing if he wasn't making music, Leon wrote, "I’d be in Tech as Founder or CMO."

More of his Q&A can is available on Threads.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.