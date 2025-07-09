Lauryn Hill speaks out on 'Essence' Fest, reputation for tardiness

Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images
By Sweenie Saint-Vil

Lauryn Hill is thanking the Essence Festival of Culture following reports of a late start to her recent headlining set. In a statement shared to social media Tuesday, she expressed her appreciation for the organizers, who clarified that "the delays were not [her] fault."

Lauryn explained that she's hands-on when putting her shows together and set the record straight on yearslong rumors of her tardiness.

"There seems to be a misconception out there that I am somewhere on the Riviera with my feet up, drink in hand, showing up to concerts whenever because I'm too important to care,” she wrote. “That's nonsense… and anyone who's been a part of these productions knows that IN FACT the opposite is true."

Lauryn said this isn't the first time production delayed her performance, but it's the first time a promoter took accountability for the mishap. She added she will no longer "allow production challenges to look like the fault is mine alone, when they aren't."

Lauryn then shared a message of gratitude to those who waited for her performance, writing, "Despite the late start, I appreciate those who stayed and rocked with us."

