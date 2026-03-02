Lauren London says Nipsey Hussle Square is Nipsey's dream come true

Nipsey Hussle's legacy now lives on via a street in his hometown of Los Angeles. The corner of Crenshaw Boulevard and Slauson Avenue, where Nipsey used to sell copies of his mixtapes, is now Nipsey Hussle Square. Former partner Lauren London said during the dedication ceremony Saturday that it was something Nipsey actually predicted would happen.

"When me and Nip first started dating, we would drive by over here, and he would be like, 'You know, Boogie, one day they gonna name this whole section after me,'" she said. "And here we are today."

Samiel “Blacc Sam” Asghedom also took the mic, sharing what it means to have a street named after his brother in the area where Nipsey Hussle Square is located.

"I think that everybody who knew Hussle knows that Hussle loved the area. Crenshaw and Slauson meant everything to bro," he said. "This corner has a lot of memories."

Blacc Sam continued paying homage to Nipsey on Sunday, when he partnered with Snoop Dogg to open up another Marathon Burger location in Long Beach. Stevie Wonder and YG were among those who attended the grand opening.

Gunfire erupted near the new restaurant Sunday afternoon. ABC7 reports one man was fatally shot, and two were shot and remain in stable condition. A spokesperson for Marathon Burger told Eyewitness News the incident was not connected to the restaurant's grand opening. An investigation into the case is ongoing.

