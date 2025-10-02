Killer Mike apologizes for poking fun at Ayesha Curry in social media post

Killer Mike of Run The Jewels performs on stage at Pechanga Arena on June 21, 2025 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Daniel Knighton/Getty Images)

Killer Mike has issued a public apology to Ayesha Curry, Steph Curry's wife, after he commented on a TikTok video that made fun of her. Speaking to Shannon Sharpe on the Club Shay Shay podcast, he explained he was high when he wrote it.

“Steph Curry, Ayesha Curry — boy, my wife done cussed me out. My oldest daughter called me. My youngest daughter called me. ... Homeboys that have played in the NBA called me," Mike said of the situation, which taught him "that maybe I shouldn’t smoke and get on Instagram."

"So let me say this, ’cause I appreciate you checking it; it shows you have a tremendous amount of respect for me," he added. "Mrs. Ayesha Curry and her husband, Steph, I apologize for my statement being misconstrued.”

"I was just stoned up, trying to make a joke,” he said. “It wasn’t my damn business, like my wife said. So, I’m sorry, y’all.”

Mike's apology to Ayesha was for the comment he made in reaction to a video by BooWoodz, who suggested Ayesha was craving attention.

"She wants to be GloRilla or some s***. Like we get it, bro. Just drop an an album or some s***. Stop embarrassing this man, bro. This s***'s getting pathetic," BooWoodz said in the post, which prompted a response from Mike.

"My n**** said she wanna go be Glo!!! Man Steph doesn't deserve the embarrassment frfr. God Bless him," Mike wrote. Steph responded, "Naaaa not you Mike."

“I’m cool [staying] silent and letting these other clowns have [their] moment! And you’re the worst of them [BooWoodz]. But you’re better than that [Killer Mike]," Steph continued. "Stay in your lane and let God keep blessing me like he is. We r good over here."

