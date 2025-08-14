Killer Mike announces new podcast, 'Conversate with Killer Mike'

Killer Mike of Run The Jewels performs on stage at Pechanga Arena on June 21, 2025 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Daniel Knighton/Getty Images)

Killer Mike has launched a new podcast with the hope of inspiring people to have more conversations. Hosted alongside Outkast DJ Cutmaster Swiff, Conversate with Killer Mike promises weekly conversations that are "part bars and business, part books and barbershop banter, but across the board authentic," according to a press release. Listeners should expect unscripted episodes with life stories, surprise co-hosts and advice that might change the way they think about life.

“I created the show because I think that people need to converse more,” Mike says in a statement. “People need to sit with people that don’t look like them, that aren’t from the same background, that don’t even see the world in the same way and just simply have conversation. I think it grows our perspective.”

He adds that his goal is for people to "walk away from every episode of Conversate with a slightly different understanding of perspectives that may not be like their own."

Conversate with Killer Mike is now available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartPodcasts, Amazon Music and YouTube. New episodes come out weekly.

