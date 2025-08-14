Kid Cudi says wife was main inspiration for upcoming album, 'Free'

Kid Cudi has been preparing fans for the release of his upcoming album, Free, which he says was mainly inspired by his wife, Lola Abecassis Sartore. He tells the Call Her Daddy podcast it's filled with love songs that he's dedicated to her.

"It's cute because it's like, it's these true feelings that I have for this woman," he said, noting he performed singles “Neverland” and “Grave” for her at their wedding. "I was singing it to her, and she was just watching me and just, like, so happy."

Cudi says happiness is an emotion he has also been able to feel since Lola came into his world.

“I thought I was happy before, but she just put a little extra sauce on it. You know, I feel totally complete and at peace, 'cause before her, there was something missing,” he says. “It's always been my dream to be married and have more kids and build a little posse of children and, you know, to have someone that wants that and respects you and uplifts you in your darkest moments when you're not feeling confident about work or whatever it may be, like that's there for you and is a real best friend.”

Free is set to arrive on Aug. 22, chronicling Cudi's journey of struggle to joy.

“I think it is really just kind of like bringing people into ... where I am now, just this place and time, the joy I feel," he says. "But also talking about reflecting on past struggles and how I overcame them."

"You get kind of the love song with 'Neverland,' and you get this kind of, like, anthem to overcoming your s*** [with the song] 'Grave,'" Cudi continues. "It kinda bounces between those two vibes on the album."

