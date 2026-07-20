Kid Cudi says he and Ye are 'rebuilding our friendship'

Kid Cudi and Kanye West are taking steps to repair their friendship, the Man on the Moon artist revealed in a recent post.

He responded to a fan who asked if there was "any chance that You and Ye will work together again?" He replied, "Im sure we will yea. Right now were [sic] rebuilding our friendship. I hit him a week ago to check in on him, today he hit me to check on me. No work talk. Just seeing how I was doing. It was nice."

Cudi and Ye have had several public falling-outs over the years, including Cudi's frustration in 2014 after learning his unauthorized vocals were on Ye's album Yeezuz, per Pitchfork. Ye later announced Cudi would no longer appear on his album Donda because of his friendship with Pete Davidson, who dated Ye's ex-wife Kim Kardashian.

The promise of a collaboration marks a shift from Cudi's 2025 interview with CBS Mornings, where he claimed Ye said "things that there's just no coming back from."

“Like, I’m done with you, and it breaks my heart, because I loved Kanye, you know? I really loved him; he was a part of my life changing," Cudi explained. "And at some point, he was a really good friend, but the man that he has become, I just don’t know that guy anymore. I don’t know him. I don’t know that version of him, and it’s really heartbreaking.”

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.