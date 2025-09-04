Kid Cudi says he may be taking a break from releasing new albums

American rapper Kid Cudi performs live on stage during Rock en Seine music festival at Domaine National de Saint-Cloud on August 21, 2025 in Paris, France. (Photo by Kristy Sparow/Getty Images For AB)
By Sweenie Saint-Vil

Kid Cudi's latest album, Free, will be his last new project for a while. He shared in an X post Tuesday that he'll be taking a break from new releases as he embraces being an independent artist.

"Fam!!! I just wanna say thank you to all my fans for supporting Free, spreading the word and sending love. I'm so grateful I have y'all in my corner," he wrote. "Free was my last album on a major label (which is part of the reason I called the album Free) and now I'm lookin forward to a new chapter and being independent. I'm so proud of this album and the reception it received."

Cudi asked fans to "please keep runnin it up" and announced a short film he has coming out in a few weeks, before sharing his intention to dial it back musically.

"I think ima officially take a step back for a while from droppin albums and focus on directing, more acting, painting and fashion for sure," he wrote. "Its gonna be a while til y'all hear another album from me but I promise when I do come again, it won't be boring."

Free is now available on streaming services.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99JAMZ - Miami's #1 For Hip Hop and R&B Logo
    View All
    1-866-991-5269

    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wedr.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!