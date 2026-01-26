Kid Cudi announces The Rebel Ragers Tour

Kid Cudi is gearing up for a 30-city trek across North America. The tour kicks off April 28 and will wrap nearly two months later on June 27, with stops in Phoenix, LA, Toronto, New York and more.

The Rebel Ragers Tour will feature performances of Cudi's entire discography, including breakthrough records like "Day 'N' Nite" and "Mr. Rager," the viral track "Maui Wowie" and songs from his latest album, Free.

Special guests M.I.A., Big Boi, A-Trak, me n ü and Dot Da Genius are set to join the tour.

Tickets go on sale Tuesday through an artist presale beginning at 10 a.m. local time, followed by Citi and Mastercard presales at 11 a.m. local time. Additional presales will run throughout the week, with the general sale scheduled for Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

Additionally, $1 from every ticket sold will benefit Cudi's Big Bro Foundation, which, according to its website, "supports and uplifts youth — especially Black youth — facing mental health challenges by working to break the stigma around mental illness, increase access to resources and care, and support young leaders as catalysts for healing, growth, and transformation in their own communities."

