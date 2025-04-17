Keyshia Cole announces tour celebrating 20 years of debut album: 'Truly a full circle moment and blessing'

Keyshia Cole has held a place in many people's hearts for the last two decades, and that's just The Way It Is. In celebration of the 20-year anniversary of her debut album, she'll be going out to meet her fans via a special tour.
"I'm so grateful to be celebrating The Way It Is 20 years later with the fans who have been with me since day one," Keyshia says in a statement. "This album changed my life, and being able to take it on the road — from city to city, country to country — is truly a full circle moment, and blessing."
She also plans to celebrate the milestone with a 20th anniversary edition double LP release of The Way It Is on black vinyl and a limited-edition Rose Garden Pink Translucent color vinyl. The colored vinyl will feature the bonus track "Love (Acapella)" as well as a gatefold sleeve with images from the original release. Those who preorder the album will have first access to presale tickets for the tour. Both vinyl versions will arrive June 20.
