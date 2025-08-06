Key Glock talks 2Pac, Young Dolph and recording his album 'Glockaveli'

Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images
By Sweenie Saint-Vil

Key Glock's latest album title, Glockaveli, is seemingly a tribute to 2Pac aka Makaveli. During an interview with XXL, Key shared his thoughts on why 2Pac is revered long after his death.

"It’s like when you’re a real person, like how everybody calls themselves real, when you’re just genuine and wise and just got good energy and a good spirit, it’s going to live on," he says. "Whether you want it to or not, people are going to represent you even if they met you or not."

Glokaveli released in May, nearly two years after his previous album, Glockoma 2. He admits he was mentally "all over the place" when he recorded the album and is happy that it's finally out.

"I ain’t gon’ lie. It feels good. It feels like I just had a birthday party because everybody was happy for me. Everybody was celebrating like it was theirs," he says of the project's release.

Elsewhere in the interview, Key Glock discusses his current tour, choosing beats for his songs and the importance of giving -- a lesson he learned from his late friend, Young Dolph.

"It rubbed off on me like real big because I know how it feel to not have, and I know how it feel to be blessed. My partners ain’t got what I got, but they know what’s mine is theirs," Glock says. "So, it’s like I just be happy God blessed a n**** to be able to bless somebody else. That’s part of what I cherish the most. His heart to give."

When it's his time, he says he simply wants to be remembered for "being different."

"You can’t compare nobody to me. Not even on the music level, but just period," Glock explains. "I’m one of one, for sure."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99JAMZ - Miami's #1 For Hip Hop and R&B Logo
    View All
    1-866-991-5269

    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wedr.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!