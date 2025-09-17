Kevin Ross hopes to help people 'tap into a higher frequency' with new album, 'Love Uptempo: Max'

Singer-songwriter Kevin Ross is seen during a rehearsal for Wawa Welcome America July 4th Concert on July 03, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images)

Kevin Ross has ditched the ballads on his new album, Love Uptempo: Max. The project is an idea that came to fruition after years of working on it behind the scenes.

"I've been working on Love Uptempo for the past three to four years," he tells ABC Audio, noting he released the projects Drive 2 and Midnight Microdose to feed fans as he worked on bringing his vision to life. "All along I was like, I'm gonna do this Love Uptempo album. I wanna do a project that's gonna be like day party vibes from top to bottom."

Love Uptempo: Max features nothing but midtempo and uptempo tracks — an idea Kevin says he came up with after noticing "the void" of these kinds of records in the R&B world.

"I feel like a lot of my contemporaries ... they just weren't putting out a lot of mids to ups. And that's what I was looking for. I was looking for that in my playlist," Kevin says. "We have enough singers sanging. We got enough vibes going. ... And so I was like, well, if no one's gonna do it, I'm going to fill the void, or at least play my part in filling the void."

He adds his hope is for the album to be the high-frequency project that he intended for it to be. "I hope that when people search through the catalog, whether it's today, whether it is tomorrow in a month or a year from now, that when they find it, it touches something in them and it helps for them to tap into a higher frequency within themselves," Kevin shares.

Love Uptempo: Max is now available on DSPs.

