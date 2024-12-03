Kendrick Lamar announces Grand National Tour with SZA

Kendrick Lamar is taking his latest album, GNX, to the big stage. The rapper's announced the Grand National Tour, heading to 19 stadiums across North America in spring 2025. Starting April 19 at Minneapolis' U.S. Bank Stadium, the trek will also feature K. Dot's collaborator and former TDE label mate SZA. Cities on the tour include Houston, Atlanta and Los Angeles, with a presale starting Wednesday at 10 a.m. local time. The general sale begins Friday at 10 a.m. local time on grandnationaltour.com.

Kendrick's tour announcement arrives after the surprise release of GNX, which sees SZA featured on songs "Gloria" and "Luther," which is now #3 on the Billboard Hot 100. Album cut "Squabble Up" dominates the chart, followed by "TV Off" featuring Lefty Gunplay. "Wacced Out Murals" lands at #4, and "Hey Now" with Dody6 is at #5, while "Reincarnated" and "Man at the Garden" secure the eighth and ninth spots on the list.

Also charting is Kendrick's previous single "Not Like Us," which has been named Apple Music's Top Song of 2024: Global. It's his biggest hit to date in Apple Music history.

