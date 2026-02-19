Kendrick Lamar talks about Baby Keem's musical talent in new 'Booman' episode

"Was I surprised? No, I wasn’t surprised," he began. "You know why? Because it started off with beats. And I was like, ‘OK, I see what went down here.' When I think of the gamers, it just makes sense.You have to be locked in to sound and tech; it all goes hand in hand. So when he started first sending me beats and s***, I was like, ‘OK, I can see you do this,’ and he was really good."

"What I was surprised at was when he started rapping," K. Dot continued. "I was like, ‘Damn, you actually good at this, too.’ That threw me for a loop, because he understood melodies and patterns more than any young cat that I’ve heard."