Kendrick Lamar and SZA's 'Luther' holds #1 position on 'Billboard' Hot 100

Kendrick Lamar and SZA's "Luther" remains on top of the Billboard Hot 100 for a second week. It earned 51 million radio airplay audience impressions, 38.7 million official streams and 4,000 units sold in the U.S. between Feb. 21 and Feb. 27.

The track is also dominating the Streaming Songs chart, as well as the Adult R&B Airplay and Rap Airplay charts, becoming the first song to top both charts simultaneously. It's also #1 on the R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay and Mainstream R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay charts.

With another week atop the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs and Hot Rap Songs charts, "Luther" has become Lamar's seventh #1 on both lists. It is SZA's fourth #1 on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart and her first on the list of Hot Rap Songs.

"Luther" samples the late Luther Vandross' vocals from "If This World Were Mine" and is featured on Kendrick's latest album, GNX. The project holds the #3 spot on the Billboard 200.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.