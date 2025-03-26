Kendrick Lamar, SZA's Super Bowl halftime draws 125 FCC complaints

Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images
By Sweenie Saint-Vil

Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl halftime show was met with hundreds of complaints. According to TMZ Sports, 125 people complained to the Federal Communications Commission about the content of K. Dot's performance, which many believed was less than family friendly.

People griped about Kendrick's sole use of Black performers, the visual of the split American flag, inappropriate lyrics and his potty mouth. Other people took issue with him grabbing his crotch while he performed, and a few were bothered by his mention of Drake, noting he used his big moment to reference their beef and accuse him of being a pedophile. Even Serena Williams caught a stray, as a viewer complained she promoted "gang affiliation" when she joined K. Dot on the field.

Kendrick's Super Bowl halftime show garnered 133.5 million viewers, according to TMZ Sports.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

