Kendrick Lamar, Michelle Obama among first winners at 57th annual NAACP Image Awards

Kendrick Lamar performs in the Apple Music Halftime Show during Super Bowl LIX between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs at Caesars Superdome on February 9, 2025, in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

The first winners of the 57th annual NAACP Image Awards have been announced, with Kendrick Lamar and former First Lady Michelle Obama among the victorious.

Obama won for outstanding literary work – biography/ autobiography for The Look, while K. Dot's Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show took home the award for outstanding short-form series or special -reality/nonfiction/documentary.

Other winners include Octavia Butler, whose book Parable of the Talents: A Graphic Novel Adaptation won outstanding literary work - graphic novel, and Keith Lee, this year's outstanding digital content creator - fitness/wellness/food.

The full list of the first round of winners, unveiled during night one of a three-night virtual show, can be found below. The 57th NAACP Image Awards will air live on Saturday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on BET and CBS.

Outstanding literary work – biography/ autobiography

The Look - Michelle Obama (Crown)

Outstanding literary work – non-fiction

A More Perfect Party: The Night Shirley Chisholm & Diahann Carroll Reshaped Politics - Juanita Tolliver (Legacy Lit/Hachette Book Group)

Outstanding literary work – instructional

Who Better Than You?- Will Packer (Penguin Random House)

Outstanding literary work - journalism

On Borrowed Time - Anissa Durham (Online)

Outstanding literary work – debut author

Charles B. Fancher - Red Clay (Blackstone Publishing)

Outstanding literary work – fiction

Death of the Author - Nnedi Okorafor (William Morrow)

Outstanding literary work – poetry

The Intentions of Thunder: New and Selected Poems - Patricia Smith (Scribner)

Outstanding literary work – children

Yvonne Clark and Her Engineering Spark - Allen R. Wells; Illustrated by DeAndra Hodge (Farrar Straus Giroux Books for Young Readers/Macmillan)

Outstanding literary work – youth/teens

Nic Blake and the Remarkables: The Book of Anansi - Angie Thomas (HarperCollins/Clarion Books)

Outstanding literary work - graphic vovel

Parable of the Talents: A Graphic Novel Adaptation - Octavia E. Butler, adapted by Damien Duffy, Illustrated by John Jennings and David Brame (Abrams ComicArts)

Outstanding short-form series or special - reality/nonfiction/documentary

The Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show Starring Kendrick Lamar - (FOX)

Outstanding digital content creator - gaming/tech

Berlin Edmond Jr. - @Berleezy

Outstanding digital content creator - fitness/wellness/food

Keith Lee - @keith_lee125

