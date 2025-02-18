Kendrick Lamar has five songs in top 10 of 'Billboard' Hot 100, including 'Not Like Us' at #1

Kendrick Lamar is not only dominating the Billboard 200, he's atop the Hot 100, too. Following his Super Bowl performance, his song "Not Like Us" is back at #1 on the chart, jumping up from #15 after 29 weeks of not being at the top. The feat marks the song's third nonconsecutive week as a chart-topper, a record he previously made as part of "Like That" with Future and Metro Boomin.

A few of K. Dot's GNX cuts are also in the top 10: "Luther" featuring SZA at #2, "TV Off" featuring Lefty Gunplay at #3, "Squabble Up" at #4 and "30 For 30" featuring SZA at #10.

Kendrick's return to the top of the Hot 100 comes after his Super Bowl halftime show, which featured an appearance from Serena Williams. She has since shut down rumors that her cameo was a petty shot at Drake, who she once dated.

"Some of y'all have no idea how criticized Serena was for this same dance at Wimbledon 13 years ago and it shows…. This is bigger than the music," Serena's husband, Alexis Ohanian, wrote on social platform X after the performance.

"That there my baby daddy and husband. Always got my back," she responded Sunday. "I Love you. Gosh I'm so late to the game (I've been sick) & busy investing in billion dollar companies and running @WYNbeauty … def not dancing to be petty lol."

"I think I proved 23 times over (not counting 4 gold medals) that I simply don't have time for petty," she added. "All love and respect always nothing negative here."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.