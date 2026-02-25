Kendrick Lamar, Cardi B named outstanding artists at NAACP Image Awards virtual show

Kendrick Lamar poses for a photo onstage at the Super Bowl LIX Pregame & Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show Press Conference at Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on February 06, 2025, in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)

Night two of the 57th NAACP Image Awards virtual show aired Tuesday night, revealing a group of winners that included Cardi B, Kendrick Lamar, Tyla and Monaleo.

Cardi B was victorious in three categories: outstanding female artist, outstanding hip-hop/rap song for "ErrTime" and outstanding album for her sophomore release, Am I the Drama?

Kendrick, whose Super Bowl halftime show took home an award Monday night, picked up two more awards: outstanding music video/visual album for the SZA-assisted "luther" and outstanding male artist.

Tyla's "Is It" won the award for outstanding international song, while Chris Brown took home outstanding duo, group or collaboration (contemporary) for "It Depends" featuring Bryson Tiller and Usher. Monaleo was this year's winner of the outstanding new artist category.

Winning in the gospel categories were Kirk Franklin, whose song "Do It Again" was named outstanding gospel/Christian song of the year, and Tasha Cobbs Leonard, who secured the award for outstanding gospel/Christian album for Tasha.

Ryan Coogler's Sinners also earned some NAACP Image Awards, winning outstanding soundtrack/compilation album and outstanding original score for TV/film.

The full list of winners can be found on the award's show website. The third and final night of the virtual iteration of the show takes place Wednesday night, with the actual award show airing live Saturday at 8 p.m. ET on BET and CBS.

