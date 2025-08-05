Kendrick Lamar among top contenders at 2025 MTV VMAs

Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET
By ABC Audio

The 2025 MTV VMAs are making their return in the fall, and Kendrick Lamar is among the top contenders. He picked up a total of 10 nominations, including video of the year for "Not Like Us" and best album for GNX.

K. Dot is also up for artist of the year against Beyoncé and Taylor Swift, who are facing their own battle for the most-ever VMAs wins.

Other highlights include The Weeknd's seven nods and Doechii's four nominations. First-time nominees include Brent Faiyaz, Lay Bankks, Mac Miller and PartyNextDoor, as well as Leon Thomas and Freddie Gibbs, who are up for their "Mutt (Remix)" collaboration.

Winners will be announced during the awards show, which will take place Sept. 7 at New York’s UBS Arena. It will air coast to coast at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBS, MTV and Paramount+.

Fans can vote for 19 categories by visiting vote.mtv.com through Sept. 5 at 6 p.m. ET.

