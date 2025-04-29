Ken Carson announces The Lord of Chaos tour

Live Nation
By Sweenie Saint-Vil

Ken Carson has declared himself The Lord of Chaos via the announcement of his upcoming tour.

Slated to launch July 9 at Boston's MGM Music Hall at Fenway on July, the trek will consist of 29 dates in major cities including Brooklyn, Baltimore, LA, Houston, Miami, Atlanta and more, with an end date of Sept. 23.

Tickets for The Lord of Chaos tour will be available via an artist presale that kicks off Wednesday at 10 a.m. local time. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

The run is in support of Ken's latest album, More Chaos, which earned him his first ever #1 on the Billboard 200.

