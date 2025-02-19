Keke Palmer, Jamie Foxx, Taraji P. Henson and more win nontelevised categories at 56th NAACP Image Awards

Keke Palmer, Jamie Foxx and Taraji P. Henson are early winners of the 56th NAACP Image Awards. They were announced as part of the pre-awards show Tuesday, during which the first round of winners in the nontelevised categories were revealed.

Keke took the win for outstanding host in a reality/reality competition for NBC's Password, while Jamie's Netflix special, Jamie Foxx: What Had Happened Was, won in the category for outstanding variety (series or special). As for Taraji, she was awarded with outstanding supporting actress in a limited television (series, special, movie) for her role in Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist. Her book with Paul Kellam, You Can Be a Good Friend (No Matter What!): A Lil TJ Book, also took home an award for outstanding literary work - children.

Other winners include Marlon Wayans for outstanding guest performance for his role as Lou in Bel-Air, Samuel L. Jackson for outstanding actor in a limited television (series, special, movie) for his portrayal of Frank Moten in Fight Night and Ayo Edebiri for outstanding breakthrough creative for television for her role as Sydney on FX's The Bear.

Highlights of the winners awarded during night one of the NAACP Image Awards preshow can be found below:

Outstanding Variety (Series or Special)

Jamie Foxx: What Had Happened Was (Netflix)

Outstanding Guest Performance

Marlon Wayans - Bel-Air (Peacock)

Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series

Crystal Jenkins - No Good Deed - Letters of Intent (Netflix)

Outstanding Writing in a Drama Series

Ben Watkins - Cross Hero Complex (Prime Video)

Outstanding Writing in a Television Movie or Special

Juel Taylor, Tony Rettenmaier, Thembi L. Banks - Young. Wild. Free. (BET+)

Outstanding Breakthrough Creative (Television)

Ayo Edebiri - The Bear (FX/Hulu)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Television (Series, Special, Movie)

Taraji P. Henson - Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist (Peacock)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Television (Series, Special, Movie)

Samuel L. Jackson - Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist (Peacock)

Outstanding Directing in a Television Movie or Special

Tina Mabry - The Supremes at Earl's All-You-Can-Eat (Hulu)

Outstanding Directing in a Comedy Series

Tiffany Johnson - How to Die Alone - 'Trust No One' (Hulu)

Outstanding Directing in a Drama Series

Rapman - Supacell - Supacell (Netflix)

Outstanding Host in a Reality/Reality Competition, Game Show or Variety (Series or Special) - Individual or Ensemble

Keke Palmer - Password (NBC)

Outstanding Short Form Documentary (Film)

How to Sue the Klan

Outstanding Short Form (Live Action)

Superman Doesn't Steal

The 56th NAACP Image Awards will take place Saturday at the Pasadena Civic Center, airing live at 8 p.m. ET on BET and CBS.

