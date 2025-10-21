Kehlani praises friend Cardi B: 'She's really loving and she doesn't care what anybody thinks'

Kehlani attends the 2025 American Music Awards at Fontainebleau Las Vegas on May 26, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images)/Cardi B attends Cardi B "Am I The Drama" meet and greet at DBS Sounds on September 22, 2025 in Riverdale, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)

After teaming with Cardi B on songs "Ring" and "Safe," Kehlani opened up about their friendship in a Billboard Family interview conducted by her daughter, Adeya Nomi Parrish Young-White.

“She’s really herself and she knows how to be herself all the time. And she’s not afraid of what the world is going to say about her being herself," Kehlani said of Cardi. “And she just makes you want to root for her because she’s really loving and she doesn’t care what anybody thinks, and I think we could all use a little bit of that.”

Kehlani also spoke to Adeya about her song "Folded," which she says she created while on a work trip in Miami.

As for why she decided to release it, she says, "I just really thought it was a really cool way to come back into music after I hadn’t put out music for a while, and I was pretty confident about it. I thought it was a good song."

Kehlani added the follow-up "Folded" TikTok challenge "just happened naturally" and shared her reaction to seeing Brandy sing a cover of the song.

"It was really crazy. She's my favorite," Kehlani told Adeya for Billboard. "She'll be your favorite, too, one day."

She also revealed she has a new album coming out in 2026.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.