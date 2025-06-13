Kanye West shows his support for Sean 'Diddy' Combs during sex trafficking trial

Kanye West was briefly able to watch his friend Sean "Diddy" Combs' sex trafficking trial from an overflow room Friday.

Arriving in a black Mercedes-Maybach sedan, West entered the public entrance of the Daniel Patrick Monyihan Courthouse Friday morning. He wore an all-white outfit and black sunglasses.

Like any other member of the public, he had to take off his belt, empty his pockets and surrender his electronic devices before going through a metal detector.

“He got treated no different than anybody else,” a federal marshal who helped Combs through security said.

West ignored most of the questions from the press— including whether he plans to testify in Combs’ defense case — as he entered the lobby of the federal courthouse, but indicated he was there to support Combs.

West was escorted to an elevator and taken to an empty overflow room on the 23rd floor of the courthouse.

Charlucci Finney, a music producer and longtime friend of Combs, was also in the overflow room. West was able to watch the beginning of the testimony of Jonathan Perez, a former personal assistant of Combs.

West was never able to enter the main courtroom where the trial is taking place. At one point during West’s visit, a member of Combs’ legal team showed up in an overflow room on a different floor looking for West.

After about 30 minutes, West left the room and exited the courthouse.

