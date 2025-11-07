Kanye West says he takes accountability for antisemitic remarks

Kanye West and Bianca Censori attend the 67th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, has taken responsibility for the antisemitic remarks he's made. In a conversation with Rabbit Yoshiayao Yosef Pinto, he described how his health and life circumstances led to him making inappropriate comments about the Jewish community.

“I feel really blessed to be able to sit here with you today and just take accountability,” Ye says in a video posted to Pinto's Instagram. “I was dealing with some various issues, dealing with bipolar also. So it would take the ideas I had and have me take them to the extreme where I would forget about the protection of the people around me and/or myself.”

Ye described his behavior as a person with bipolar disorder, which he says "people aren’t that knowledgeable about."

“It’s like if you left the house and you left your kid at the house and your kid went and messed up the kitchen and messed up the garage and messed up the living room. Then when you get back, it’s your responsibility because that’s your job," he explained. "It’s like I gotta go clean up the kitchen, I gotta clean up the living room, I gotta clean up the garage.”

Ye added that it's "a big deal" for him to take responsibility for his actions and thanked the rabbi for "allowing me to make amends."

"This is ... the first [brick] to build back the strong walls," he said.

Ye made headlines in the past for posting an image of a swastika, and admiring Adolf Hitler and the Nazis, among other things.

His conversation with the rabbi prompted a reaction from Nicki Minaj, who wrote on X that she's "so happy to see Kanye publicly take accountability for the pain his words may have caused to many."

