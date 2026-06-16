K Camp on new album: 'I feel like I'm a giant'

K Camp has a new album out titled Giant. Speaking to ABC Audio, he says the title reflects how he sees himself and the legacy he's building.

"What I stand for, the culture, my impact in the culture. How I carry myself on the music side, on the personal side and the business side. I feel like I'm a giant," he says.

The album follows previous projects Kiss 6 and Built Different, which he says are all part of a larger story.

"When I made Built Different, I was like ... I'm doing this independent s*** for real, like on a high level. So I got to be built different. I got be moving a different way from these n***** who say they doing it, but ain't really doing it."

That mindset eventually led to Giant.

"Now I'm like, OK, I really do what I said I was doing and what I wrote on them vision boards," he says. "I put my money where my mouth is, I invest in everything I do, and I stand on 10 when it comes to my business and my music, so I feel like that's just giant s***."

Giant is a collaboration with producer Zaytoven and features fellow Atlanta artists, including 2 Chainz, as a tribute to his hometown.

"I got the free range and creativity to do what I want, how I want to," he says of why he decided to honor his city with the project. "When I get that feeling, I don't really go against it. ... I feel like it's the right thing to do at that moment, I got to do it."

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