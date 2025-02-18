Jury finds A$AP Rocky not guilty of felony assault

A$AP Rocky was found not guilty on Tuesday of felony assault charges related to a 2021 incident in which he was accused of shooting at a former friend and music collaborator in Hollywood.

The New York rapper, whose legal name is Rakim Mayers, was charged on Aug. 15, 2022, with two counts of assault with a semi-automatic firearm for allegedly firing a handgun in the direction of Terrell Ephron, whose professional name is A$AP Relli, during a confrontation.

The jury panel, which was made up of seven women and five men, began deliberations on Tuesday morning.

Rocky, who pleaded not guilty, faced up to 24 years in prison if he had been convicted.

Rocky and Ephron were childhood friends and both part of the Harlem-based rap collective A$AP Mob.

The trial began with jury selection on Jan. 21. It included testimony from Ephron, who served as a star witness for prosecutors. During his testimony, he accused Rocky of shooting at him, claiming that his hand was grazed by a bullet.

Rocky -- who shares two children with Rihanna -- declined to take the witness stand during the trial.

The gun, which was never recovered by authorities, was a focal point in this trial. Prosecutors argued that the gun was real, while Rocky's defense team argued that the gun that the rapper was holding at the time of the confrontation was merely a "prop gun" that he carried for his own security.

Ahead of jury selection in this case, Rocky turned down a plea deal that was offered to him by prosecutors, the rapper's lead attorney Joe Tacopina confirmed to ABC News. It included a 180-day jail term.

"Yes, he was offered a plea deal but is not interested because he is actually innocent," Tacopia said.

As the verdict was read, an emotional Rocky ran to hug Rihanna, as well as friends and family.

As the jury walked out, the rapper thanked them "for saving my life," adding, "You're making the right decision."

