JT says upcoming debut album will make you 'want to move your body'

JT performs at SpelHouse Hip Hop Concert at Forbes Arena on October 23, 2024, in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Nykieria Chaney/Getty Images)
By Sweenie Saint-Vil

JT teased her sound as a solo artist on her City Cinderella EP, but now she's putting in work on her upcoming debut album. Speaking to Wonderland Magazine, she shared some details about what's to come on the project.

The album has not yet been named but is filled with club records that are going to make fans dance. “Everything is going to be very upbeat,” JT says. “Even if you don’t know the lyrics, when I perform it, you’re going to want to move your body.”

Though she worked alongside producer Burke "Chicken" Battelle, she says she is due some credit for taking part in production.

“I need to start getting my producer credit, because I do a lot of producing in that studio,” JT says. “They don’t be giving me credit from when we put it together.”

She says she's also "very hands-on" with other aspects of her music, including “post-producing, telling [her team] yes, telling them no, coming up with the concepts."

"Working with people who have the same passion, we do our thing, and they add their touch," JT adds.

Her overall goal in this new era is to "drop music freely without a second thought."

"I want to try things and be more out there," she says.

