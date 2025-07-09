Joey Bada$$ and Mariah the Scientist join new class of Recording Academy members

Joey Bada$$ and Mariah the Scientist are among the new members of the Recording Academy's 2025 class.

They join a group of 3,600 music creators and industry professionals who can now vote on Grammy nominations and awards, and receive access to development opportunities.

"Being invited to join the Recording Academy is a true honor and a powerful acknowledgment of the work I've put into my craft. It's more than just recognition, it’s an opportunity to have a voice in shaping the future of music and to stand alongside the artists and creators I respect most," Joey says in a statement. "I'm proud to represent not just myself, but the culture and community that raised me."

Mariah adds she's honored and "grateful to be seen, and ready to stand for the future of music.”

"I’ve always made music from a real place — honest, vulnerable, mine," she said. "To be invited into a space that uplifts artists like me is a full-circle moment."

Others joining the academy this year include Addison Rae, Grupo Firme, KATSEYE and comedian Nikki Glaser.

