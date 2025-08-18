Joey Bada$$ ﻿announces 'Dark Aura' music video and tour

Joey Badass attends Apple TV+'s "Number One On The Call Sheet: Black Leading Women In Hollywood" New York Premiere at Crosby Street Hotel on March 11, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Marleen Moise/Getty Images)

It feels like a dark aura for Joey Bada$$, who has just released a brand-new music video.

The visual for "Dark Aura" begins with Joey counting money at a desk, before the camera pans over to watch as he gets dressed for a night out at New York City's Blue Note. Other clips see him boxing, in the studio and rapping in various settings including the back of a car, the woods and in front of a garage that reads, "Lonely at the Top" in graffiti.

Lonely at the Top is the name of Joey's upcoming album. It arrives Aug. 25 and will soon be supported by his 25-city headlining Dark Aura Tour. The trek is set to kick off on Oct. 16 with special guests Rapsody and Ab-Soul.

Tickets will go sale Tuesday starting with an artist presale; a general sale will follow on Thursday.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

