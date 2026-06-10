Joe Thomas brings hits 'I Wanna Know,' 'More & More' to NPR's 'Tiny Desk' for Black Music Month

Singer Joe attends the 2016 Trumpet Awards on January 23, 2016, in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images)

NPR's Tiny Desk is back with another Black Music Month performance, this time from R&B star Joe Thomas.

He performed songs "Good Girls," "Faded Pictures" with Case, "More & More," "The Love Scene," "All the Things (Your Man Won't Do)" and "I Wanna Know," with vocal assistance from background singers, including his daughter Kayla Thomas.

Other artists scheduled to appear in June are Eve, 8 Ball & MJG, Shaboozey and Bow Wow.

Joe's full performance is available to watch on YouTube.

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