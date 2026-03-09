Jill Scott announces 'To Whom This May Concern' world tour

Poster for Jill Scott's 'To Whom This May Concern' world tour (Live Nation)

Jill Scott is ready to take her new album, To Whom This May Concern, on the road. The singer has announced her accompanying world tour, which will see her perform 36 dates across the globe.

Jill will kick things off in the U.S. with a June 4 performance in Nashville; LA, New York, Chicago, Atlanta and other major cities are also on the schedule.

The Europe/U.K. leg of her tour runs from Sept. 29 to Oct. 14, and her South Africa dates include a Nov. 7 show in Pretoria and a Nov. 11 show in Cape Town.

The tour will feature uniquely curated, residency-style shows in each city, with live band instrumentation at the center. “Creating unique experiences for people in every city is incredibly important to me,” Jill says in a statement. “Music is a conversation, and the stage is where we come together to share truth, joy, and the beauty of being alive.”

An artist presale for the To Whom This May Concern World Tour begins Tuesday at 10 a.m. local time, followed by the general sale Wednesday at 10 a.m. local time at missjillscott.com.

To Whom This May Concern, which was released Feb. 13, marks Jill's first album in over a decade.

