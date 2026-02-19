JID says he was 'overly honored' to work with Jill Scott on 'To Whom This May Concern'

J.I.D performs during J.I.D: God Does Like Ugly Tour at Coca-Cola Roxy on December 19, 2025, in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)

To Whom This May Concern, JID is one of the features on Jill Scott's newly released album. He appears on the song "To B Honest," which he says was an honor — but a surprise opportunity.

"It was amazing working with her. I was overly honored. I was shocked that it was happening," he told ABC Audio. "So many feelings wrapped up in working with somebody of that stature, her legacy and everything that she has contributed to music in itself. So I put my best foot forward."

He says he "sent the song [back] like overly fast" because he was "not letting this moment pass."

"It holds a special place in my heart, being able to work with Miss Jill Scott," JID says. "I'm kind of still processing it."

He adds that he and Jill are still in touch and have "even worked on more music."

While JID guests on Jill's To Whom This May Concern, fans noticed his absence on J. Cole's The Fall-Off, an album he's happy has finally been released.

"Me being a part of it is ... that is neither here nor there because me and my dog work all the time," JID says.

Of Cole and the album, he adds, "It's like super amazing to see somebody with his trajectory. ... Being around it is like super inspiring."

JID released his last album, the Grammy-nominated God Does Like Ugly, in August. With the help of his son, he also recently reimagined the Frosted Flakes jingle "Hey Tony."

"It's not something that happens every day or to anybody. So I take it with honor," he says of recreating the jingle. "I'm happy that I got a chance to do it."

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.