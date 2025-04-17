JID says he was in 'dark place' due to reception of 'The Forever Story,' invites fans 'into a new world' with 'WRK'

After teasing his new album at Paris Fashion Week, JID's giving fans a taste of what's to come. Arriving Friday is his new single "WRK," which he says followed his disappointment to the reception of his last project, 2022's The Forever Story.

“Starting this new journey coming off THE FOREVER STORY has been a very strange, productive, yet tedious process,” he wrote in the caption of a post announcing the song. “I remember not feeling like I got what I think I deserved after that album came out and it sent me into a dark place (for maybe 20 mins cuz I ain’t no b****)."

"Fast-forward to Pluss playing this beat for me in the studio and all I could hear was my OG coach saying, 'Let's go to WRK,'" he continued. "I live my life by the saying 'You can only control what you can control.' So this is the first step into a new world that I control…and it's f***** UGLY."

"WRK" is currently available to presave.

