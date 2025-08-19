JID announces tour supporting latest album, 'God Does Like Ugly'

According to JID, God not only likes ugly, he likes paradise and world tours, too. It's why JID has announced a global trek that will take him throughout North America, Europe, Australia and New Zealand in support of his latest album, God Does Like Ugly.

The God Does Like Paradise Tour is the North American leg of the tour, which will feature special guest Young Nudy. It's set to kick off Oct. 15 in Virginia Beach and run through December, ending with a two-night run at Brooklyn Paramount in New York.

After a nearly three-month hiatus, JID will then commence the European/U.K. part of his tour on March 2. He'll perform in 17 countries, including Denmark, Sweden, Germany and Spain, before ending the run on April 7 in Dublin. Mick Jenkins will support him on those dates.

JID will then make his way through Australia and New Zealand with special guest Jordan Ward, starting May 13 in Auckland, New Zealand, and ending in Perth, Australia, on May 23.

Ticket sales for the North American and European shows start Wednesday with an artist presale, before going on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. local time. The artist presale for the Australia and New Zealand shows begins Friday, followed by the general sale on Tuesday.

More information can be found online or on JID's app.

