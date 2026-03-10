Jennifer Hudson says set on Josh Groban tour will display different sides, teases new material on the road

Jennifer Hudson performs onstage during 2026 MusiCares Person of the Year Honoring Mariah Carey on January 30, 2026, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Jennifer Hudson is gearing up to join Josh Groban on the road, and she says her set is going to be multifaceted.

"My voice is a tree of many branches. I am a music lover, as well as a singer [and] artist, so it's going to display all of that, right? So yes, you may hear new material," she tells People.

JHud also says she's been getting inspiration from people in her close circle.

"My son is also a producer, and he's been recreating some of my songs, so I'm inspired by that," she says. "And then of course, the man Common, being around them both, they are so musical. It's inspired me in so many unique ways. So that's bringing out my artistry."

Hudson is joining Groban for a few of the shows on his 2026 North American Summer tour, which kicks off June 2 in Montreal.

She's also been working as producer on the Broadway revival of Dreamgirls, a story she wants to introduce to another generation of fans. Jennifer starred in the 2006 film adaptation of Dreamgirls, based on the original Broadway production.

"That's a huge reason why I wanted to be a part of it, because it's so life-changing and I can't wait to just sit and witness the new Dreamettes and how life-changing it'll be for them," Jennifer previously told People. "And then to be able to look through the lens from a production, producer perspective is a dream for me."

She added the musical will allow fans of the film or the original Broadway production "to be able to just experience it in a different way, I think it creates a whole new experience. I'm excited."

Dreamgirls is set to open in fall 2026.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.