Jeezy's 'Let's Get It: Thug Motivation 101' ﻿turns 20

Jeezy's first studio album, Let's Get It: Thug Motivation 101, is 20 years old Saturday — a cause for momentous celebration. He'll be performing in his hometown of Atlanta as part of the album's 20th anniversary tour, and will release a live version of the project titled TM-101: Live. Both include a symphonic reimagining of songs from his debut album, all backed by a live orchestra.

"I feel like just yesterday I was celebrating 10 years in the Fox Theatre in Atlanta. We did a 10-year anniversary there," Jeezy tells ABC Audio. "To celebrate 20 years in Atlanta and be dropping a symphonic version of TM:101 Live on the same date, I think that's evolution right there."

Jeezy will also release vinyl editions of the album.

His goal is to celebrate how far he's come and continue to "impact lives," "inspire my culture and also give them a clear example of what it is to be unapologetically you and to give yourself permission to evolve," he says.

"I think that was the hardest part for me. It was something I dealt with for a while," Jeezy says, noting he felt creatively and spiritually freed once he let go of the outside noise and concerns about cancel culture.

"When you not worried about any of that because you are who you are and you don't care what nobody else thinks, you just wanna make your contribution to the culture and the world," he continues.

"I think that's the best place to ever be in because it's like, I'm doing all this on my own."

Jeezy's TM: 101 Live, produced by Adam Blackstone and Derrick Hodge and featuring Color of Noize Orchestra, will be available on streaming services Saturday.

A limited-edition purple vinyl will be on sale at Urban Outfitters. Three hundred copies of an orange vinyl pressing will also be available through Fat Beats.

