Jeezy says marriage to Jeannie Mai taught him a lot about compromise

Jeezy and Jeannie Mai Jenkins attend the UNCF 39th Atlanta Mayor's Masked Ball at Atlanta Marriott Marquis on December 17, 2022, in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
By Sweenie Saint-Vil

Jeezy opened up about his relationship with Jeannie Mai in a recent interview with Bishop T.D. Jakes. In their conversation, he shared some of the lessons he walked away with following their 2 1/2-year marriage.

“I learned that I was a great husband," he laughs. "I got a beautiful daughter out of the situation, so there's no regrets there."

He also shared he "learned a lot about" himself, including the things he needs to work on, "the kind of space" he needs and how to cultivate an "unselfish nature."

“I was selfish in my prior life, and I think just going forward in life — it just taught me how to give someone else grace and actually listen to understand rather than just to listen to reply," Jeezy explained. “Because when you’re sharing life with somebody, it’s almost like you don’t become one, but this is a partnership, right?"

With an upbringing where he "never experienced anything like that" or "never had to share," he says the marriage "taught me a lot about what compromising was like, and things I can just work on as a person.”

Jeezy married Jeannie in March 2021. They welcomed their daughter, Monaco Jenkins, on Jan. 11, 2022. In September 2023 he filed for a divorce, which was finalized in June 2024.

Jeannie recently opened about her experience, sharing her feelings about being a divorcee. "I'm still adjusting to however the word labels me," she said in a YouTube video. "Divorce is a word you never imagine attached to your name."

“The one thing I can tell you is that nobody tells you that divorce is both earth-shattering and a wake-up call," she continues. "It’s because the life that you pictured disappears, and the future you actually need starts calling out to you."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

