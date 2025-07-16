Jeezy releases 20th anniversary reissue of debut album, 'Thug Motivation: 101'

Trap music meets Carnegie Hall in the upcoming anniversary reissue of Jeezy's debut album, Thug Motivation 101. The anniversary edition will celebrate 20 years of the album with a complete symphonic reimagining of songs including "Soul Survivor," "Go Crazy," "My Hood" and "Trap Die."

"20 years in the game, it's more than music—it's purpose. And that is and always has been to inspire and elevate the culture!" Jeezy says in a statement. "Thank you to those who never stop believing!"

The anniversary reissue of TM:101 will arrive July 26 on its 20th birthday, with 300 limited-edition orange vinyls available through FatBeats. It will also be available on purple vinyl at Urban Outfitters and on streaming platforms.

Jeezy's similarly bringing the symphonic experience to fans on the road as part of his TM:101 Live tour.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.