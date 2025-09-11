Jay-Z says potential Times Square casino would benefit NYC

Jay-Z looks on prior to the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 semi-final match between Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid CF at MetLife Stadium on July 09, 2025 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Jay-Z has opened up about his decision to team with Roc Nation, Caesars Palace and SL Green Properties to bid on a downstate casino license in New York. In an interview with City & State New York, he said his proposal to open a casino in New York City's Times Square is his way of adding to the culture.

"New York City is the entertainment capital of the world, so the idea of a world class casino here makes perfect sense," he argues. "I’ve always looked at opportunities that can shift culture while uplifting communities, and Caesars Palace Times Square is exactly that."

He says the location is ideal because it's the "heartbeat of New York – a place where millions of people come every year to see Broadway shows, shop, celebrate the new year, and experience the city’s unmatched energy."

"We’re creating a hub that draws even more people into the neighborhood, generating new energy, new business, and new opportunities for everyone," Jay said. He also described how he thinks it would be helpful to Broadway, noting, "The things Broadway needs – more ticket sales, added security, cleaner streets, and jobs that support workers between shows – are what this project will make possible."

Hov says that just like the Barclays Center, which was a "dream come true," he believes the "casino project will do far more good for the City."

"I love New York and only want the best for the place that made me who I am," he says.

