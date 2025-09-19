Jay Electronica releases surprise album on 49th birthday

Jay Electronica backstage at Sony Hall on January 10, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

Jay Electronica turns 49 Friday, but yet, he's the one surprising his fans. He unexpectedly dropped a new album, which is the follow-up to his 2020 project, A Written Testimony.

A Written Testimony: Leaflets features seven tracks with guests DRAM, Quentin Miller and Diddy, who appears on the album's opener, Abracadabra.

"Leaflets, leaflets, they want me to talk some s***. Talk some s*** about my n***a Jay Electronica," Diddy says on the song. "I hope he put out this motherf****** album, he ain't, for real, man ‘cause people gotta feel that real soul, you know what I’m saying?"

"Hip-hop is in a very, very dangerous place, you know. Give them that s***, you know what I'm saying? Live at they souls, lift up they vibration," Diddy continued. "That’s what God sent you here to do, you know? That’s why we wait so long. We wait for things that are good ‘cause good things come to those who wait."

Elsewhere on the album are Jay's bars, film samples and audio clips summarizing his religious beliefs.

And Jay had another surprise in store for fans. He also released his 2020 album, Act II: The Patents of Nobility (The Turn), on streaming services.

