Janet Jackson joins five-decade club on 'Billboard' Hot 100 thanks to Cardi B feature

Honoree Janet Jackson, recipient of the Icon Award, attends the 2025 American Music Awards at Fontainebleau Las Vegas on May 26, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images)

Janet Jackson's feature on Cardi B's Am I the Drama? song "Principal" has earned her a spot on the Billboard Hot 100, where she has managed to chart in five separate decades.

The song debuted at #92 on the list dated Oct. 4 after garnering 4.9 million streams, 1,000 sales downloads and 725,000 radio audience impressions in the U.S. for the Sept. 19 to Sept. 25 tracking week, according to Luminate.

With its new placement on the chart, Janet has had a new Hot 100 hit in every decade since the '80s. She shares this accomplishment with Cher and Madonna, the only other women to have charted new songs on the Hot 100 in five different decades.

Janet now has a total of 42 Hot 100 hits under her belt, having earned 10 in the '80s, 19 in the '90s, 10 in the 2000s, two in the 2010s and one in the 2020s. The latest, Cardi B's "Principal," samples her very own "The Pleasure Principle," which earned the MTV Video Music Award for best choreography in 1988.

