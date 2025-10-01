Jagged Edge announces Cuffing Season Tour 2025

Jagged Edge is capitalizing on cuffing season with their upcoming trek. They've announced the Cuffing Season Tour 2025, a series of shows featuring performances of their party anthems and slow jams, including "I Gotta Be" and "Walked Outta Heaven." Fans can also expect sets from Lloyd and Eric Bellinger.

Cuffing Season Tour 2025 will kick off this fall, with the first show taking place Nov. 6 at Toyota Arena in Ontario, Canada. The group will then make their way to Oakland, Phoenix, San Antonio, Austin and other cities before wrapping it up Dec. 20 at the Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land in Houston.

A presale begins Thursday at 10 a.m. local time, followed by the general sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.